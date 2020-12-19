Phnom Penh: At 2:35 AM on December 19, 2020, there was a traffic accident in which a man drove a car and hit a light pole along the corner of Street 273 and 289 near Toul Kork Antenna, Sangkat Toul Sangke 1, Khan Russey Keo Phnom Penh.

A silver Vigo with license plate Phnom Penh 2AA-4999 was driven by a man who is reported to be a traffic police officer.

Before the incident, witnesses saw the car, driven by a man suspected of being drunk, traveling from east to west.

After the crash, the driver escaped the scene

After the incident, the authorities arrived and took the car to the traffic office to wait for legal procedures. POST NEWS