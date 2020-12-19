Phnom Penh: For the fourth consecutive day, the Ministry of Health announced that no new cases of COVID-19 have been detected in Cambodia.

The Ministry also released a press statement confirming four more patients had been treated and discharged from hospital:

1. A 24-year-old Cambodian woman living in Khan Sen Sok, whose husband works in the Information Technology Department of the Ministry of Interior.

2: A 1-year-old Cambodian boy living in Sangkat Niroth, Khan Chbar Ampov, the son of a 34-year-old man who was treated and released from the hospital on December 14, 2020 and a 30-year-old female patient who tested positive on November 29, 2020 and is being treated at the Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital.

3. A 46-year-old Cambodian man living in Samrong Leu commune, Ang Snoul district, Kandal province, traveling from Japan to Cambodia on November 18, 2020.

4: A 32-year-old Cambodian man staying at a hotel in Phnom Penh, a traveler from Mali, arrived in Cambodia on December 11, 2020.

A total of 3639 test samples were collected, of which 2960 were analyzed by the Institut Pasteur du Cambodge on December 18, 2020- all negative. There are still 530 samples to be analyzed on December 19.

A total of 41 patients were found in connection with the community event from 28 November to 18 December 2020 (41 women and 22 men), 30 have now been treated (12 women and 18 men).

Of the 362 cases detected, 345 have been treated and 17 remain in hospital.