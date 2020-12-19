Kandal Province: Authorities in Kandal Province and Takhmao City are looking for a man who shot his brother in a house.

The shooting happened on December 19, 2020 at 7:10 AM at the suspect’s house in Prek Khsev village, Roka Khpos commune, Takhmao city, Kandal province.

According to Brigadier General Roeun Nara, Deputy Commissioner, the victim was Chhay Siemmey, male, 43 years old, an electrician, living in Kahe Village, Kahe Commune, Kang Meas District, Kampong Cham Province

The suspect was a brother named Chhay Salap, male, 36 years old, Khmer, resident in the village.

Police recovered a Glock 98, number: 00080409236, and 10 bullets.

Brigadier General Roeun Nara, Deputy Commissioner, said that the suspect was a drug user and always had arguments with his wife- who sells products online.

On December 18, 2020, at 4 pm, the suspect started arguing with his wife again, when the victim came to help stop the quarrel, but then the suspect became angry, accusing his brother of trying to break up the marriage. At 4:00 am on the day of the incident, the suspect called the victim from Kampong Cham province to come and meet him at his house in Prek Khsev village, Roka Khpos commune, Takhmao city, Kandal province to talk for a while.

At that time, the victim rode a motorcycle to meet the suspect, but when he arrived, he did not say anything and shots were fired. Then the suspect tried to shoot his father-in-law, but was beaten and the gun was taken from him.

In this case, the authorities of Kandal province and Takhmao city authorities are looking for the suspect to continue the proceedings. TNN