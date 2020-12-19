Phnom Penh: The suspect who shot and killed a land broker/money lender on the outskirts of Phnom Penh has been arrested.

The arrest took place on the afternoon of December 19, 2020 on Veng Sreng Street, Sangkat Choam Chao II, Khan Po. Sen Chey, Phnom Penh. After questioning, the police brought the perpetrator to the place he had hidden the murder weapon.

The arrested gunman was named Sok Heng Sambo, male, 31 years old, the owner of a gas station, located in Sre Nhor village, Pong Teuk commune. Khan Dangkor, Phnom Penh.

Preliminary reports suggest the reason for the shooting was that the suspect owed the victim $ 300,000 and had no money to pay. After the shooting, he hid the gun in a pit near the scene. KOHSANTEPHEAP