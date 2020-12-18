Crime Environment FEATURED Latest 

Van & Rosewood Seized- Transporter Escapes

cne 30 Views 0 Comments , ,

Preah Vihear: Mr. Nuon Sokhom, Director of Preah Vihear Forestry Administration, continued to lead district and Tbeng Meanchey forest officials to seize a minivan loaded with nearly 20 pieces of luxury wood.

The vehicle was reportedly traveling out of Preah Vihear provincial administrative territory on National Road 62 with the intention of taking the timber into Kampong Thom province on December 17, 2020.

The crackdowntook place at Chamkar Sramov village, Pal Hal commune, Preah Vihear city. The timber and van, with license plate Phnom Penh 2AL.1464, were seized by forestry officers. Somehow the driver managed to escape.

The van was loaded with 17 pieces of rosewood, which were brought to Tbeng Meanchey Forestry Administration Sangkat Office to build a procedural file. AREY

You May Also Like

Non-Payment Leads to Construction Stabbing

cne 0

Drunk News Editor Kills One Outside Super Duper

cne 0

Traffic Deaths Rise in August

cne 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *