Preah Vihear: Mr. Nuon Sokhom, Director of Preah Vihear Forestry Administration, continued to lead district and Tbeng Meanchey forest officials to seize a minivan loaded with nearly 20 pieces of luxury wood.

The vehicle was reportedly traveling out of Preah Vihear provincial administrative territory on National Road 62 with the intention of taking the timber into Kampong Thom province on December 17, 2020.

The crackdowntook place at Chamkar Sramov village, Pal Hal commune, Preah Vihear city. The timber and van, with license plate Phnom Penh 2AL.1464, were seized by forestry officers. Somehow the driver managed to escape.

The van was loaded with 17 pieces of rosewood, which were brought to Tbeng Meanchey Forestry Administration Sangkat Office to build a procedural file. AREY