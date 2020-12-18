Kampong Cham: Three women were seriously injured when a gas canister explodedat 8 am on December 18, 2020 in in Phav market, Phav village, Phav commune, Batheay district, Kampong Cham province.

According to the report, the explosion of the gas canister occurred at the stall of Sok Kim Soy, a 55-year-old male resident of the above commune.

The victims were Non Sorny, a 21-year-old female from Phav village (minor injuries), Chhum Makara, a 20-year-old female from Phav village, who was seriously injured and Tep Sam An, a 63-year-old female from Phav village, a porridge seller, who was also seriously injured. They were taken to the district hospital by their relatives. MCPN