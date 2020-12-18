The Real Madrid Foundation conducted some online training sessions for the coaches of the social sports school of Battambang (Cambodia) in collaboration with the NGO Sauce. The main objective of this course was to provide the trainers with a session that would serve to consolidate what had been taught in previous courses and teach them the new tools and teaching methods that they can apply, taking into account the situation in Cambodia due to the health crisis caused by COVID-19.



The social sports school has been carrying out its activities since 2015 in two venues, both belonging to the Apostolic Prefecture of Battambang and beneficiaries of the support of Global Football Management (GFM), a partner of the Foundation’s football schools in Japan. In the Apostolic Prefecture, people with disabilities are cared for and access to education and primary care is facilitated for children and young people who are in vulnerable situations. They also support their families, collaborate in the construction of educational infrastructures and promote rural development.



Collective help

The social sports school contributes to the integration of minors affected by polio and helps those who have been victims of antipersonnel mine accidents, a particularly vulnerable group, since the Cambodian educational system is not prepared for their inclusion in public educational centres. In addition, as it is a predominantly agrarian country, they also have many difficulties when entering the labour market.



Awarding of certificates

The training course ended with the presentation of official certificates to the attendees, accompanied by Kike Figaredo, who was very grateful to the Foundation team for having made this training possible. The huge commitment of the coaches with the social sports school was also appreciated.

