Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health on December 18, 2020, issued a press release confirming no new cases of COVID-19 have been found for 3 consecutive days.

The Ministry of Health announced the recovery of 17 patients and allowed them to leave the hospital, 15 were related to the ‘November 28 event’:

* A 20-year-old Cambodian man living in Sangkat Toek Laak 3, Khan Toul Kork, an employee of Pedro Shop, Sihanoukville.

* A 24-year-old Cambodian woman living in Sangkat Tonle Bassac, Khan Chamkarmon, an employee of Pedro Shop, Sihanoukville.

* A 23-year-old Cambodian woman living in Sonsom Kosal 2 Village, Sangkat Boeung Tumpun 1, Khan Meanchey, an employee of Pedro Shop, Preah Sihanouk Street.

* A 36-year-old Cambodian woman living in Sangkat Chreav, Siem Reap City, Siem Reap Province, the eldest daughter of the Director General of Prisons and a worker at the Siem Reap Provincial Prison.

* A 23-year-old Cambodian man living in Sangkat Niroth, Khan Chbar Ampov- the DG’s driver’s nephew.

*A 7-year-old Cambodian boy living in Sangkat Niroth, Khan Chbar Ampov- also the DG’s driver’s nephew.

* A 39-year-old Cambodian man and his 3-year-old son from Borey Lim Chheang Hak, Sangkat Veal Sbov, Khan Chbar Ampov, an employee of a computer shop called Dim Computers.

* A 22-year-old Cambodian woman living in a rented house in Chbar Ampov district, an employee of Pedro.

* A 21-year-old Cambodian man living near Wat Sansom Kosal, Sangkat Boeung Tumpun, Khan Meanchey, an employee of Carl’s Jr Burgers,

* A 29-year-old Cambodian woman living in Sangkat Chak Angre Leu, Khan Meanchey, a civil servant at the Ministry of Interior, who visited the Zando store, Boeung Keng Kang branch.

A 22-year-old Cambodian man living in Wat Phnom, Daun Penh, a law student at the Royal University of Law and Economics, visited the Zando store in Boeung Keng Kang.

* A 35-year-old Cambodian woman living in Sangkat Boeung Tumpun, Khan Meanchey visited the Pedro store.

* A 20-year-old Cambodian man living in Thmey Village, Sangkat Takhmao, Takhmao City, Kandal Province, an employee of Pedro.

* A 33-year-old Cambodian woman living in Sangkat Prek Russey, Takhmao City, Kandal Province, an employee of Pedro.

A 56-year-old Cambodian-American man living in Borey Lim Chheang Hak, Veng Sreng Road, who traveled from the United States via China to Cambodia on November 15, 2020.

* A 29-year-old Cambodian man living in Toul Prich commune, Ang Snoul district, Kandal province, traveling from Japan via South Korea to Cambodia on November 18, 2020.

The total cases remain at 362, with 341 treated and 21 currently hospitalized.