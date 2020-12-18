Phnom Penh: At 10:00 pm on October 17, 2020, there was a traffic accident, after a drunk man drove his car into a central divider and hit a light pole in Khan Sen Sok, Phnom Penh.

The white Mercedes C240 ​​with license plate Phnom Penh 2U-5098 was driven by a man who was intoxicated.

Sources from the scene said that before the incident, they saw the car traveling along Road 2004 from east to west at high speed, when it suddenly turned left and crashed.

It hit the central garden dividing road and collided with a street light pole, causing it to collapse, while the car became stuck. After the incident, the driver opened the car door, got out looking very drunk and called a tricycle tuk tuk to escape, leaving the car at the scene.

After the accident, the vehicle was towed to the Land Traffic Police Office of the Phnom Penh Municipal Police to be handled later. POST NEWS