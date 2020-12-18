Phnom Penh: A man decided to commit suicide by hanging himself with a scarf inside his 3-wheeler tuk tuk.

The body was discovered at 12 midnight on December 18, 2020, along a road in Sangkat Chroy Changva, Khan Chroy Changva, Phnom Penh.

According to a relative, the body was identified as Nuth Sarom, 40, who had a 30-year-old wife and two sons living in Sangkat Bak Kheng, Khan Chroy Changva, currently renting a room in Khan Russey Keo, Phnom Penh.

According to sources, no one knew when the man hanged himself, but a woman who went out to buy food discovered the scene, and found the man dead, hanging by a scarf tied to the roof. The woman shouted to the neighbors to come and help and report to the local authorities.

After the authorities came down to examine and autopsy the body of the victim, and the police confirmed that the victim died by hanging himself, and handed over to the body to the family. NKD