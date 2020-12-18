Phnom Penh: A man lost his life after he was hit by a container truck and crushed to death. The trucker continued to drive after the collision and escaped. The incident took place at 9:15 pm on December 17, 2020 along Street 271 in Sangkat Chak Angre Leu, Khan Meanchey, Phnom Penh.

The dead man was named as Pang Panha, working at the Techo Hun Sen Military Technical Unity Institute, was born in Prek Thom 2 Village, Sangkat Kbal Koh, Kien Svay District, Kandal Province.

Sources from the people at the scene said that before the incident, they saw a man riding a white PCX motorcycle with license plate Phnom Penh 1HI 99 36 traveling from west to east at high speed.

The PCX was hit by a container truck, with an unknown license plate, driving behind in the same direction from west to east, as the truck overtook motorcycle.

The motorcycle and rider fell and were crushed under the truck, killing the man instantly. The truck continued without stopping and escaped.

PPR (Warning! Photos of scene)