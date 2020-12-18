Preah Sihanouk Province: Major General Chuon Narin, Preah Sihanouk Provincial Police Commissioner, said that the police have investigated and cracked down on cases of possession of weapons and illegal drug trafficking on December 17, 2020 at 23:00.

Special Forces from the Bureau of Minor Offenses searched and arrested a male suspect who was driving alone on Ochheuteal Beach Road in Village 4, Sangkat 4, Sihanoukville Province. After stopping the car, police searched the suspect and vehicle finding many drugs and one firearm.

The suspect’s name is TANG ZHANG WEI, male, 34 years old, Chinese, working as a tour guide at Shintalu Casino,, staying at Aliya Hotel, Village 4, Sangkat 4, Sihanoukville Province.

Captured evidence included:

1 original firearm, brand Zoraki 2914-TD, ID number: 0620-000002, and 9 bullets.

– 10 packs of drugs

– Red pill with WY letter, 1 pack contains 05 tablets

– Aluminum foil for some drugs

One LEXUS RX330, gray, license plate: Phnom Penh 2BA-4980.

Authorities are currently building a case to be sent to court for legal proceedings. NKD