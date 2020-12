Phnom Penh: Two Chinese nationals were detained by the military police of Chamkar Mon district near Koh Pich in Tonle Bassac commune, Chamkar Mon district at around 10 pm on December 16, 2020.

According to the preliminary report, the two Chinese nationals were arrested, after they were stopped and found in possession of a handgun (K54) and ammunition. They were taken to the Chamkar Mon Military Police Base for questioning. KHMERNOTE