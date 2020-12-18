Phnom Penh: An American man died on December 17, 2020 at 5 o’clock at a rented house on Street 172, Khan Daun Penh.

Authorities identified the deceased as FRANK WILLIAM CICCONE JR , a 64-year-old American man .

According to Krem Hoeun, a 48-year-old, who is the wife of the deceased, said they had been living together for about 10 years. In early 2016, he went to the United States for a year for health treatment until the beginning of 2017. He came back for about two to three months, and he fell from the stairs, causing a broken right thigh, and was sent to Chenda Clinic.

The wife said that the victim’s husband always went downstairs to eat every morning and the victim went to the United States for a health check-up once a year. She said she went to wake him up to have coffee, saw he was pale and realized he had died. She reported to the Victory Post that the victim regularly smokes about three packs of cigarettes a day.

Phnom Penh Municipal Court officials came to conduct an autopsy committee to examine the body and the scene and concluded that he “died of heart disease.”

After completing the technical examination, the body was taken to be kept at the mortuary of Wat Teuk Thla, Sangkat Teuk Thla, Khan Sen Sok.

RIP Frank.