Phnom Penh: Cambodian superstar G-Davith- singer, rapper, composer has splashed out lately on jewelry, fashion, and high brand materials after his success in music and business.

Earlier this year, he bough a Rolls Royce as a gift for girlfriend Tep Boprek after dating her for 4 years- reportedly paying in installments.

After purchasing the luxury motor less than 5 months ago, the announced the sale of the car on Facebook earlier.

According to a post on his Facebook page account…. Come on boss: