Ratanakiri: A car with license plate RCAF 2-1215 hit a police officer on duty, seriously injuring him. The driver then fled.

The victim was on duty performing routine traffic stops and checks occurred at 5:10 am on December 16, 2020 on National Road 78 in Village 3, Trapeang Krahorm Commune, Kon Mom District, Rattanakiri Province.

According to the source, before the incident, the injured police officer was working, and attempted to stop the RCAF plated Mazda, but the car did not slow down, and instead drove into the police officer, causing serious injuries. The source added that the car was driving in the direction from east to west (from Ratanakkiri to Stung Treng).

The victim, Prum Chanthy, a 54-year-old Cambodian police officer, was seriously injured in his head and abdomen, and was rushed to the Provincial Referral Hospital.

Immediately after the incident, the car speeded up and fled. The car was later found abandoned and unlocked in Sre Pravek Sar village in Sre Angkrang village, Trapeang Krahorm commune, Kon Mom district, Ratanakkiri province.

The police force of the local inspectorate and the military police force of Kon Mom district towed the vehicle and stored it at the district police inspectorate to make a record and proceed with the law. MCPN