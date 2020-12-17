Crime FEATURED Latest 

Body Parts Wash Up On Phnom Penh Riverside

Phnom Penh: Decayed human body remains were found floating in the Tonle Sap River in Sangkat Phsar Kandal I, Khan Daun Penh, causing a surprise at 7:40 on the morning of December 17, 2020. This was reported to the authorities for inspection.

According to local sources, a Cambodian Muslim fishermen on the river found the remains and dragged them ashore for forensic examination.

According to preliminary authorities, the remains were of a man in black shorts, and were of the lower body (- *the waist area, but appears legs below the knees are missing) and part of the skeleton (*appears to be lower spine).


The body was taken to Wat Changkran Ta Prohm, Stung Meanchey for a forensic examination. POST NEWS (warning graphic images).

EDIT: Sources now say the body was of a boy, aged around 10 (another is saying maybe 16) and the remains were cremated.

