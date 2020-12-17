Phnom Penh Municipal Court Judge Horm Mengse, through a pre-trial hearing on December 16, 2020, decided to release Ny Ly Seang, a 15-year-old AIS student released on bail. The teenager is facing charges of murder.

The court decided to release the youth with three conditions: First, the parents of the accused must bring him to the court when there is a summons. Second, do not change address, and third, must deposit 20 million riels ($5000) as bail.

The decision comes after the court detained Ny Ly Seang for 11 months and 25 days due to lengthy proceedings.

Ni Ly Seang, a 15-year-old student at the American Intercontinental School (AIS), was arrested in January 20, 2020, after beating a 14-year-old male student named Sam Santhi Vong, in the ninth grade (d) of the same school, causing death on arrival at Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital at 4:40 p.m. January 18, 2020 on Street 187 next to the American Intercontinental School, Sangkat Tumnup Teuk, Khan Boeung Keng Kang.

The victim and the suspect initially had a verbal conflict with each other using the word “Aming” and also made an appointment to fight later out in the street. The victim was hit in the face and fainted. The assailant immediately fled.

The victim was taken by friends to the Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital. However, when the doctor arrived, he found the victim was dead. After the incident, the police force cooperated with the Boeung Keng Kang district police force, who searched until the perpetrator was arrested at home.

On January 20, 2020, the court detained Ny Ly Sean until the day before the trial. FAST NEWS