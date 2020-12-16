Banteay Meanchey Province: A man who was collecting scrap metal became a suspect in stealing a mobile phone that was charging in front of a house.

He was detained by the military police and taken for questioning to build a case to be sent to court on the afternoon of the 15th December 2020, after receiving a complaint from the victim.

Mr. Nuon Ninaro, Commander of the Poipet City Gendarmerie, led the force to the scene and arrested the suspect, Soy Khmao, 25 years old, currently living in a rented room in Kbal Spean 1 village, Sangkat Krong Poipet, Banteay Meanchey province. The suspect was arrested at 9:13 a.m. on December 14, 2020 and forces confiscated two OPPO mobile phones and a 39-cm-long knife.



Mr. Nuon Ninaro said that after being questioned by the police, the suspect confessed that he often stole other people’s property by picking up scrap metal and used the knife to protect himself when dragging his cart. Arriving in Samaki Meanchey village at the plaintiff’s house, he saw two mobile phones that were charging and was owner fell asleep, so he stole them, but the owner woke up and shouted to the police to arrest him.



The suspect was charged and sent to the Provincial Gendarmerie Command to be sent to the Provincial Court for processing. The two mobile phones were returned to their original owner. NKD