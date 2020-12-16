As 2020 enters into its final days (a year that won’t be missed by many), various departments and ministries are releasing annual statistics. Here is the latest from the Fire Department of the Phnom Penh Municipal Police:

Phnom Penh: According to the report of the Phnom Penh Municipal Police, in 2020, a total of 117 fires in Phnom Penh occurred, which resulted in 6 deaths, 14 injuries and damage to property.

There were 92 in 2019, so there has been an increase of 25, an increase of 5 deaths and a decrease of 7 injuries. The causes were: negligence in 22 cases, 81 electric faults, 7 gas tank explosions, and 3 caused by sparks. 3 caused by reaction with flammable substances, and 1 an unspecified accident. Via RASMEI