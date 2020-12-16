As 2020 enters into its final days (a year that won’t be missed by many), various departments and ministries are releasing annual statistics. Here is the latest from the Ministry of Immigration:

General Keo Vanthan, Deputy Director General of the General Department of Immigration and spokesman, confirmed that in the first nine months of 2020, a total of 1,622,822 foreigners legally came to Cambodia from 216 nationalities, mostly Chinese.

General Keo Vanthan added that 1,165,283 were tourists, equivalent to 71.81%. There are 257,346 traders, equivalent to 15.86% and others on official business and diplomacy, etc. 12.33%.

In the first nine months of 2020, a total of 542 foreigners of 40 nationalities, were deported, said the Deputy Director General of the General Department of Immigration, for invalid visas and no passports.

According to the statistics report of the General Department of Immigration, from 2014 to 2020 (7 years), the General Department of Immigration says a total of 17,329 foreigners (2,981 females) were deported from Cambodia, with 104 nationalities. Of the 17,329 foreigners deported, the largest number of nationals were Vietnamese (11,591- 2166 females) and 2,999 mainland Chinese. (493 females), 535 Nigerians (12 females), 355 Taiwanese (23 females) and 108 Americans (4 females). Via RASMEI