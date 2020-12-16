FEATURED Health Latest 

No New Cases- 7 Treated Patients Leave Hospital

Phnom Penh: On the morning of December 16, 2020, the Ministry of Health issued a press release confirming that there were no new cases of COVID-19 detected on Tuesday, and seven patients were treated and left hospital/

Of the seven treated patients, five were involved in the ‘November 28 event’ and two were travelers from outside the country.

1. A 12-year-old Cambodian boy living in Borey Peng Huoth, the son of a 36-year-old woman and the grandson of the Director General of Prisons.

2: A 36-year-old Cambodian man living in Borey Peng Huoth, a driver for the Director General of Prisons.

3. A 30-year-old Cambodian man living in Sangkat Niroth, Khan Chbar Ampov, an assistant to the Director General of Prisons.

4: A 36-year-old Cambodian woman living in Sangkat Toul Tum Poung 1, Khan Chamkar Mon, whose husband is the Deputy Director of Prisons.

5: A 22-year-old Cambodian man living in Chak Angre Leu commune, Meanchey district, an employee of Pedro shop, Preah Sihanouk street.

The other cases:

6. A 62-year-old Cambodian-American woman living in Sangkat Toul Sangke, Khan Russey Keo, who arrived in Cambodia from the United States on November 26, 2020, was treated and released from the hospital.

7. A 42-year-old American man living in Sangkat Teuk Thla, Khan Sen Sok, traveling from China to Cambodia on November 20, 2020, was treated and released from the hospital.

A total of 362 cases have been detected in total, of which 319 have been treated, with 43 currently hospitalized.

