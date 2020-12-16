Kampot Province: The Bureau of Investigation and Procedure, in cooperation with the Bureau of Serious Crimes, arrested Thomas Georges Freddy, a 58-year-old French man living in Toteung Tngay Village, Boeung Touk Commune, Teuk Chhou District, Kampot Province, on charges of theft.

It is alleged he stole an ATM card and money from a fellow Frenchman on Tuesday December 15, 2020.

After questioning, the suspect confessed that he had indeed committed the crime. Authorities have built a case and sent the suspect to court to follow the procedure. AREY