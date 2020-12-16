Kampot: Police cracking down on drug trafficking and use, detained a British* suspect suspect on December 14, 2020 at 23:20, in Kampong Bay North Village, Sangkat Kampong Bay, Kampot City, Kampot Province.

The man, who has not yet been identified, was arrested by police and 2 packs of drugs (meth), what appears to be cannabis, scales and some smoking equipment were seized. Currently, the authorities are building a case to follow legal procedures. MCPN

*The source says English, but could be mistaken.

EDIT: A Kampotian wrote and said “This guy offered me ice the other day, he was off his rocker! Sounded English“