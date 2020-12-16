Sihanoukville: On Wednesday 16th of December, 2020, at 3:15 AM, a fire broke out in a storage area in Sok San Resort, located in Sok San Village, Sangkat Koh Rong, Koh Rong City, Preah Sihanouk Province.

Damage to the resort equipment, including a car, generator, air conditioner units, refrigerators and other items.



Nobody was reported to have been injured in the blaze.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

Police and residents joined together and managed to control the fire at 7:00 in the morning. POST NEWS