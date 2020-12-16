Preah Sihanouk Province: Authorities in Sihanoukville arrested a Chinese man who was giving food to a guest, but was found with drugs. The arrest took place on the evening of December 15, 2020 at the casino Dao Qiko in Room 636. A police check at the casino found 2 packs of drugs in a pack of paper towels and 1 in a pack of cigarettes.

According to the police, the Chinese man (who has not been named) drove a black Alphard car with license plate Phnom Penh 2AR-3377 to deliver food to two female guests who were doing at a casino in room 636.

Police stationed there found the two packs of drugs, and handed the suspect and evidence over to the specialized force of the Sihanoukville Provincial Police for legal action. NKD

*It is not clear on what happened to the two Chinese women (passports appear in source above), and whether the drugs were intended for them or not.