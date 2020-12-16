Phnom Penh: According to Lt. Gen. Rath Sreang, Deputy Commander of the National Gendarmerie and Commander of the Phnom Penh Municipal Gendarmerie, on the afternoon of December 16, 2020, three people were sent to court by the Phnom Penh Military Police in connection with the illegal possession of firearms.

The suspects, reported to be Chinese nationals, were detained by the Chamkar Mon District Military Police at Boeung Trabek Plaza Market, Street 466, Sangkat Boeung Trabek, Khan Chamkarmon, Phnom Penh.

Police seized an assault rifle (*does not appear to be an M16, as reported) with 54 rounds of ammunition. Updates to follow NKD