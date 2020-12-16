Banteay Meanchey Province: Provincial Police in Cooperation with the Anti-Drug Department Cracked Down on 2 drug trafficking sites and detained 3 people, along with 2 suitcases and 1 large metal box at 8.30 pm on the night of December 15, 2020 in a house in Kbal Spean village, Sangkat-Poipet city.

According to Banteay Meanchey Provincial Police Commissioner Major General Sithi Loh, three suspects were arrested during the operation. 1. Ty Yeang, female, 43 years old, living in Kbal Spean village, Sangkat, Poipet city. 2. Hong Meng, male, 16. 3. Seng Dalisith, alias Chen, male, 40 years old, from Palilei village, Sangkat. Poipet City.

The provincial police chief confirmed that during the operation to crack down on the above two drug trafficking sites, Anti-Drug Department and Poipet City Police arrived at the first location and arrested the suspects, Ti Yeang and Hong. Meng in Kbal Spean village, Sangkat-Poipet city, confiscating 2 suitcases suspected of containing drugs.

The same source said that after they continued to the second location and arrested Seng Dalisith, alias Chen in a rented room in Palilei village, Sangkat-Poipet city and confiscated a large metal case.

The authorities have not said how much drugs were seized, but will continue to prepare case files to be sent to the Banteay Meanchey Provincial Court for further legal action. KOHSANTEPHEAP