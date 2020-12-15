Banteay Meanchey: A young police officer, reported to be the son of the deputy commissioner of Banteay Meanchey province, allegedly fired two shots from a pistol while drinking heavily.

This shooting case also surprised the neighbors in the village, on the evening of December 11, 2020 at the house in O’Ambel village, Sangkat. O’Ambel, Serey Sophorn City, Banteay Meanchey.

Eyewitnesses said they were frightened that they had just come home from work and had not even taken off their work clothes. They had to grab their wives and children and run away from home because they saw a young man holding an unknown black pistol shouting and firing two shots at the villagers.

Witnesses added that there were three people in the drinking circle next to the house, including Min Phea, alias Vit, the owner of the house and a police officer of the Banteay Meanchey Provincial Commissioner, a former Poipet City Inspector. The identities of the other two were unknown, but often saw them coming and going. The gunman he saw in the incident was slightly fat, tall, and the man with a shotgun fired two shots, one in the front and the other near the drinking table.

People near the scene also said that this is not the first time, it has happened many times, but no one dared to speak out until now.

Mr. Pen Im, O’Ambel Village Chief, said that the shooting occurred between 5:40 and 6:00 pm on Friday, December 11, 2020, caused by a group of three to four drinkers.

The village chief also said that the shooting did not start from a drinking dispute, but the men were drinking beer and shooting for fun.

Mr. Pen Im also confirmed that after the incident, the group of drinkers closed the door and disappeared. Police officers from the O’Ambel police station later arrived to investigate this matter.

The identity of the gunman has not been revealed by police, nor do they appear to be taking legal action against the gunman above. However, a reliable source revealed that the assailant was the son of Brigadier General Mak, Deputy Commissioner of Border Affairs of the Banteay Meanchey Provincial Police.

By telephone, Brigadier General Mak Udom admitted that his son had been drinking at the shooting site, but that the assailant was not his son. At the time of the shooting, his son was cooking meat. After the shots, his son ran to remove the gun from the gunman to stop further shooting. AREY