Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued a press release on December 15, stating that Cambodia had 3 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, of which 1 was a community-transmitted case linked to the ‘November 28 event’.

A one-year-old Cambodian boy received a test and the result was positive. He is the son of a 30-year-old Cambodian woman who was diagnosed on November 29 and is currently receiving treatment at the Cambodia-Soviet Friendship Hospital. This is the 41st case of community transmission.

A 66-year-old Cambodian-American woman traveled from the United States via South Korea and arrived in Cambodia on December 13. her first test was positive, and he is currently receiving treatment at Chak Angre Hospital. 104 passengers on the same flight tested negative, including an American diplomat.

A 34-year-old Japanese woman, traveling from Japan via South Korea, arrived in Cambodia on December 13. The first test was positive, and she is currently receiving treatment at the Cambodia-Soviet Friendship Hospital. 64 passengers on the same plane were all negative and they were isolated in two hotels.

The Ministry of Health said a total of 3,524 samples were tested on the 14th, and one sample was positive. There are still 527 samples waiting for results.

As of the morning of December 15, a total of 362 cases have been confirmed in Cambodia and 312 cases have been treated.