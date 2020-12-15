Pursat: On December 15, 2020, at 9:30 am, under the direct leadership of Mr. Ing Kim Leang, Deputy Governor of Pursat Province, an inspection force of the Police Post, the Provincial Gendarmerie, and the District Gendarmerie. Environmental Forces Director of the Department of Social Affairs, Deputy District Governor, Village and Commune Authorities, a total of 49 people, cracked down on illegal marijuana cultivation sites at Khleang Chi in Samlanh village, Krapeu Pi commune, Veal Veng district, Pursat province.

1036 square meters were being used to grow 1426 marihuana plants. Due to the geographical location, high in the mountains, the situation was difficult, so the authorities could not catch the farmers.

They later burned the marijuana, and will continue to search for suspects to take legal action. POST NEWS