Phnom Penh: On the morning of December 14, 2020, the Ministry of Health issued a press release confirming there have been no COVID-19 cases detected yesterday in Cambodia, and two patients have left hospital.

There have been no cases related to the “November 28” community event since December 10..

The two healers include:

A 35-year-old Cambodian woman, living in Teuk Chhou district, Kampot province, traveling from China on a flight to Cambodia on November 18, 2020, was allowed to leave Chak Angre Health Center, Phnom Penh.

A 49-year-old Cambodian-American man, residing in Sangkat Choam Chao, Khan Por Senchey, Phnom Penh, a passenger from the United States, resumed a flight from Taiwan to Cambodia on December 4, 2020, was treated, and was also released from Chhlang Angre Health Center, Phnom Penh.

As for the “November 28 community event”, the Ministry confirmed that there are 5948 samples left over on December 12, 2020 and 814 samples on December 13, 2020, making a total of 6,762. Of these, 3438 were analyzed by the Institut Pasteur du Cambodge on December 13, 2020, all negative results. With the remaining 3324 samples to be analyzed on December 14, 2020.

A total of 359 cases (84 females and 275 males) have been recorded this year, of which 309 patients were treated and 50 remain in hospital.