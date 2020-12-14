Kampong Cham Province: A TURKMENISTAN national was found hanging from a rubber tree at 7:00 AM on December 14, 2020 in Lot Kaosou in Village 33, Chamkar Andong Commune, Chamkar Leu District, Kampong Cham Province.

Sources from the authorities, who asked not to be named, said that according to the autopsy, the foreigner was AHMEDOV DAVID, a 25-year-old male from TURKMENISTAN, who had been living in Khang Ley commune.



He said that the foreigner was hanged by a hammock tied to the tree.



He added that the body has now been handed over to the police for further investigation.