Battambang: A man was seriously injured when a mine exploded while he was driving a tractor and plowing a field at Chakrey village, Phnom Proek district, Battambang province on December 13, 2020.

The mine explosion caused serious injuries to the driver and completely damaged the tractor.

The driver was a 29-year-old plantation owner named Kry, living in the commune.

After the incident, the victim was immediately sent to Sampov Loun District Referral Hospital. Authorities, as well as villagers, concluded that the mine was likely to have drifted during a flood and buried in the land at the plantation, which has previously been cultivated many times without incident. AREY