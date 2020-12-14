Svay Rieng: Provincial Gendarmerie on the afternoon of December 13 sent 4 suspects to court to take legal action over a case of illegal storage and trafficking of more than 9 kg of drugs.

According to the Svay Rieng Provincial Military Officer, the four suspects are: 1. Kao Kour Wai, Male, 59 years old, Chinese, working in a casino, living at Olympic C2, Street 217, Village 7, Sangkat Veal Vong, Khan 7 Makara, Phnom Penh. 2. Nguyen Yan Hai (aka Vieng or Ty), male, 36 years old, Vietnamese, living in Olympic Building, Street 217, Village 7 Sangkat Veal Vong, Khan 7 Makara, Phnom Penh. 3. Choeng TV, female, 29 years old, Vietnamese, currently residing at Olympic Building, Street 217, Village 7, Sangkat Veal Vong, Khan January 7, Phnom Penh. Tam Sotheana, alias Nam, male, 28 years old, Khmer, living in Bavet Kandal Village, Sangkat Bavet, Bavet City, Svay Rieng Province.

EDIT: According to Svay Rieng Provincial Gendarmerie, at 8:15 pm on December 6, 2020, Bavet City Gendarmerie and Svay Teap District Gendarmerie patrolled the streets.

At 01:30 on December 7, 2020, the patrol force arrived at Prasot Market in Prasot 1 Village, Kandeang Reay Commune, Svay Teap District, Svay Rieng Province. Due to the suspicion of the patrol force, a man on a motorbike with a white bag was seen riding towards the south on Route 314 D, the road to Kampong Ror district.

At that time, the police chased after the suspect and knocked down one of the motorbikes. 1 unit and bag After the police searched the bag, they found 9 large packages of drugs powder weighing 9,082 grams (including packaging) and the suspect escaped.

After that, the police searched through the motorcycle and found out that the owner of the motorcycle was Sok Yav, who was an agent of the Bavet City Military Police. After that, the police questioned Sok Yav and reported to the police that Nguyen Yang Hai (aka Vieng).

He cooperated with the police and led them to room 302, Olympic C2 building.

At 2:15 pm on December 08, 2020 Room 302 in Olympic C2 Building, Street 217 Village 7, Sangkat Veal Vong, Khan 7 Makara, Phnom Penh, Police arrested 3 suspects and confiscated more drugs, money etc..

After detaining the three suspects, the suspect, Nguyen Yan Hai (aka Vieng or Ty), a 36-year-old man, confessed that Nam, a resident of Bavet City, was a working for the Chinese man and had been involved in drug dealing.

At 8 pm on December 11, 2020, the Royal Gendarmerie went to the front of the VIP Casino in Bavet Kandal Village, Bavet Sangkat, Bavet City, Svay Rieng Province and arrested another male suspect named Tam Sotheana alias Nam.

According to the source, until 9 am on December 12, 2020, the military police took the suspects named Nguyen Yan Hai and the suspect named Cao Guo Wai to point out another package of drugs that the name was hidden under the washbasin in the bathroom in Room 302 of the Olympic C2 building. A search turned up two pieces of white powder (heroin) weighing 714.4 grams (including packaging), 711.2 grams of pure (?) and two (?). MCPN