Phnom Penh: A traffic accident caused a truck to overturn on the fence of the airport at 4:30 am on December 13, 2020 on Russian Federation Road, Prey Chisak Village, Sangkat Choam Chao 3, Khan Por Senchey, Phnom Penh.

According to sources at the scene, a white Korean truck with license plate Phnom Penh 3E-6539 from VET Logistics (Virak Buntham) was traveling from south-to-north direction when it swerved, hit the metal fence, breaking many panels, and turned upside down.

After the incident, the local authorities arrived at the above location and reported to the Phnom Penh Municipal Traffic Police to measure and save to wait for resolution. POST NEWS