Phnom Penh: On the morning of December 13, 2020, the Ministry of Health issued a press release confirming two new cases of COVID-19, which were imported from abroad, and not a community transmission.

1. A 47-year-old Jordanian man, staying at a hotel in Phnom Penh as a passenger from Jordan on a flight via South Korea to Cambodia on December 10, 2020.

There were 77 passengers, including the above men. A total of 76 passengers with negative test results will ne screened for 14 days at hotels in Phnom Penh (31) and another (45).

2: A 32-year-old Cambodian man, staying at a hotel in Phnom Penh, who was traveling from Mali, via South Korea to Cambodia on December 11, 2020.

There were 63 passengers, including this person. Sixty-two passengers with negative results will be screened for 14 days at hotels (30, 31 and 1)

On 12 December 2020, a total of 8,814 samples were taken, plus the remaining 68 samples from 11 December 2020- a total of 8,882 specimens, of which 3,002 were analyzed by the Institut Pasteur du Cambodge on 12 December 2020, which were all negative.

There are 5,880 samples left to be analyzed on December 13, 2020.

As of 7:00 AM on December 13, 2020 in Cambodia, a total of 359 cases (84 females and 275 males) have been detected, of which 307 people have been treated and 52 people are currently hospitalized.