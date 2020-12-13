USA: Taylor Swift released her second surprise album of the year entitled ‘evermore’. One track on the 17 song album is a tribute to her grandmother, Marjorie Finlay, an opera singer who died in 2003, and includes backing vocals from her late grandmother.

The song’s video has caused surprise in Cambodia, as it includes homemade footage, presumably from the early-mid 1960’s of Marjorie at what appears to be Angkor Wat.

It’s not a bad song, either, according to CNE’s music critic. Judge for yourselves.