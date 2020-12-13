Oddar Meanchey Province: According to the Oddar Meanchey Provincial Information Department, on December 13, 2020, that Thai authorities sent 4 Cambodian monks through Choam International, Anlong Veng District, Oddar Meanchey Province.

The monks had been staying in Nakhon Ratchasima Province, Thailand for 2 years without a passport.



The four monks are currently being kept at the Anlong Veng District Referral Hospital after a team of doctors stationed at Choam International Airport measured the temperature and followed the instructions of the Ministry of Health to prevent COVID-19. NKD