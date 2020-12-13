

Phnom Penh: The force of Post Inspectorate seized 12 motorbikes in Daun Penh district.

Police set up checks from 6:00 am to 24:30 on December 11, 2020 along Monivong Blvd. Norodom. Preah Suramarith. Sothearos, Preah Sisowath, 240 next to the Royal Palace. 242 and the Independence Monument roundabout,

The motorcycles taken were too noisy (*modded exhausts etc), which has disrupted the living conditions of diplomats, citizens, tourists, foreign investors, as well as the loss of public order in society.

The inspection force and the 11 administrative checkpoints will continue to carry out regular inspections and crackdowns. NKD