Poipet: A man, thought to be a Chinese national, climbed onto Neak Tep casino, and threatened to jump (although he wasn’t very high off the ground) on December 13, 2020. The man, dressed only in a pair of pants, refused to come down, possibly after gambling and running out of money, or on drugs (or both)

He then took a pair of scissors and began to stab himself in the neck, according to sources.

This incident took place in Kbal Spean, Sangkat and Poipet, Banteay Meanchey province. The incident was widely shared across Facebook and NKD.