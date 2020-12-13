Koh Kong: On Sunday, March 13, 2020, at 6:00 AM, the Boeung Preav police and law enforcement forces arrived at the scene of an accident after receiving a report that a car had crashed on National Road No. 4 between km 151-152 in Ochrov village, Boeung Preav commune.



Four roadside safety poles were damaged, as was a Prius with license plate Phnom Penh 2BA-7870, driven by a Chinese national, who was not injured.

When the force arrived, the car owner disappeared, leaving the car at the scene.



Currently, the force is waiting for the owner to come and lift the car and pay for the damage to the public property poles. POST NEWS