On December 12, 1936, acting French Resident supérieurs Henri Louis Marie Richomme handed over the position to Léon Emmanuel Thibaudeau.

On December 12, 1963, Prince Sihanouk made a speech in Takeo, repeating his call for ‘celebrations’ over the assassination of President Kennedy. A diplomatic row between the US and Cambodia would continue into 1964.

On December 12, 1997, in UN resolution 52/135, the Secretary-General was asked to examine a request on establishing an international court, including the possibility of appointing a group of experts to evaluate the existing evidence and to propose further measures for “for the assistance of the United Nations and the international community in bringing to justice those persons responsible for the genocide and crimes against humanity during the rule of the Khmer Rouge from 1975 to 1979”.

On December 14, 1843, King Ang Duong took the throne for the second time during the Siamese-Vietnamese war that was fought over Cambodia. He would not be officially coronated until 1848.

On December 14, 1955, Cambodia is granted full membership status of the United Nations.

On December 15, 1946, Prince Youthevong was appointed prime minister on December 15, 1946, following French reforms which allowed for greater autonomy, and an election held on September 1, 1946. Prince Youthevong died in July the following year.

From December 15-19, 1975, the text of a new constitution for Democratic Kampuchea was approved by a 1,000-member National Congress in Phnom Penh

On December 17, 1968, President Lyndon B. Johnson sent a personal message to Prince Sihanouk:

Your Royal Highness,

I have long hoped that we might make some progress towards resolving the problems which have troubled United States-Cambodian relations. It was with this purpose in mind that I asked my Special Advisor on Asian Economic and Social Development, Mr. Eugene Black, to visit Cambodia during his recent Asian tour. Mr. Black has reported to me fully on his visit, and I was gratified by the frankness and cordiality of the discussions which he had with members of Your Royal Highnessʼ Government.

I should like to address Your Royal Highness on a matter which affects relations between our two countries. This matter involves the men on board the LCU 1577 which, because of an error in navigation, entered Cambodian waters on the Mekong River and was detained by the Royal Khmer Navy. It also involves the wounded helicopter crewman who is, I understand, being well cared for in Cambodian hospitals. The release of these men would be welcomed in this country and would, I believe, contribute significantly to an improvement in the atmosphere of relations between Cambodia and the United States.

I also wish to assure Your Royal Highness of the continuing friendship of the American people for Cambodia and its people. Differences which may exist from time to time in our outlooks on the problems of Southeast Asia and the world will not, I hope, prevent the continued development and strengthening of this friendship.

Lyndon B. Johnson