A 34 year old Swedish man is accused of arranging to buy 83 firearms through a marketplace on the so-called ‘Dark web’. The dark web is a part of the internet that isn’t visible to search engines and used for illegal activity such as illegal trade.

In this case American Homeland Security Investigation officers acted as potential sellers of firearms and undercover Danish PET officers met with a Serbian-Swedish man and his wife at a location in Denmark where they presented them with a sports bag full of guns. The prosecution claims that the couple was sent by the 34 year old Swedish man.

The 34 years old denies all allegations of wanting to buy illegal firearms and explains that the reason he has photos of guns and ammunition on a computer, is because he lives most of his time in Cambodia, where there are several shooting ranges. He explains that his friend Anders who lives in Thailand, was a member of a shooting range and owned a licensed gun.

The 34 year old also denies any connection or relationship to the Serbian-Swedish couple. He denies any knowledge about a phone found at his company in Goteborg that was used to communicate with the Serbian-Swedish couple. He further denies any knowledge about a vacuum machine found in his home, that according to a technical analysis, was used to seal a plastic bag with 25,500 euros that the Serbian-Swedish man was carrying, when he met with undercover PET agents in Denmark.

The 34 year old admits to owning a computer found at his company in Goteborg, but explains that he does not know about it being so heavily encrypted that the police can not open it. He also does not know why there is black tape covering the camera or who was using it.

Furthermore the 34 year old distances himself from explanations from some of the other accused in the case. Among them a Romanian man who received a large cardboard box with 20 guns in an apartment in Denmark last year. The 34-year-old denies having communicated with the Romanian.

The case is ongoing and the verdict is expected in mid-December.

