Kampot Province: On December 11, 2020, police of Kampot Provincial Police arrested Oeung Veasna alias Chrouk or Sveth, male, 21 years old, and Oeung Ung Huot, male, 20 years old, both siblings.

The brothers hail from Banteay Meas Village, Banteay Meas East Commune, Banteay Meas District, Kampot Province.

They were arrested for intentional violence against a British man late on December 7/8, 2020.

The arrested men said that the British man had called a PassApp, but did not pay any money and wanted to find another, which caused a fight.

The two of them took off their belts and fought with the Briton.

The British man, on the other hand, complained that there were 2 perpetrators who tried to rob him of his property, but after investigating the case, it was decided that there was intentional violence, and not robbery. Currently, the authorities have built a case to follow the procedure.

PPR