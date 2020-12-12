Phnom Penh: The Office of Criminal Investigation and Suppression of the National Gendarmerie, received a complaint from Chhay Sambath, male, 34 years old, Cambodian, the President of Cambodian Hair Extension Co., Ltd.

Following the compliant a man named ASHU GEORGE EBOT, a 38-year-old male from CAMERROON, was charged with “fraud, theft and aggravated threat” on November 30, 2020 in Phnom Penh.

The suspect used WhatsApp to demand more money from the victim (who had already sent a significant amount).

Special Forces from the National Gendarmerie Criminal Bureau arrested the suspect at 10:30 AM on December 9, 2020 in front of ABA Chamkar Dong Bank, Street 217, Sangkat Cheung Ek, Khan Dangkor, Phnom Penh.

They went to the suspect’s residence at Apartment Baly 3, Room B16, 17th Floor, Keo Chantha Street, Sangkat Chroy Changva, Khan Chroy Changva, Phnom Penh, and seized the following evidence:

– Black paper for making dollar bills

– Ink bottles for mixing to make dollars, 1 big bottle, 5 small bottles

– 1 bag of white powder, 1 bottle of oil

– $ 7,100 and $ 500 in cash

– a Toyota Yaris car, license plate number 2I 7337

The Office of the Office of Investigation and Suppression of Crimes of the National Gendarmerie is preparing to build a case to send the suspect to court. MCPN

*Note, this appears to be the classic ‘black money scam‘, sometimes also known as the “black dollar scam” or “wash wash scam”, a scam where con artists attempt to fraudulently obtain money from a victim by convincing them that piles of banknote-sized paper in a trunk or a safe are actually currency notes that have been dyed to avoid detection by authorities. The victim is persuaded to pay fees and purchase chemicals to remove the dye, with the promise of a share in the proceeds.

The black money scam is a variation of what is known as advance fee fraud.