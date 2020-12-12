Phnom Penh: A foreigner sent a piece of temple stone from the United Kingdom back to Cambodia, after he removed from Bayon temple in 2006.

Chuk Chumnor, director of the Department of Tourism Product Development and a member of the APSARA Authority, said that the foreigner initially sent a piece of temple stone with a letter to Tourism Minister Thong Khon via DHL from the United Kingdom.

After the item was sent to Cambodia, a team from the Ministry of Tourism led by Mr. Chuk Chumnor picked it up and handed it over to the Ministry of Culture and Fine Arts through the Department of Museums.

According to the preliminary assessment of the museum department experts, this piece of stone may be a part of the diamond pillars of Bayon temple. The expert team will continue to analyze and register at the Museum Department or forward to the APSARA Authority for further study. KBN