Phnom Penh: People at the landfill site in Phnom Penh found the body of a man who was killed, stuffed into a suitcase and dumped in Tali village, Sangkat Dangkor, Khan Dangkor.

Preliminary information from local authorities said that people in the landfill were working as usual and also found a suspicious suitcase, which they opened. Inside they found the body of a man, which caused a surprise and they immediately contacted the authorities at about 6:30 on December 12, 2020.

As of noon, the body of the victim has not been identified and the authorities have taken the corpse to Stung Meanchey pagoda. Authorities are now investigating this case to confirm the cause of death and find the perpetrators to be punished according to law. AREY

UPDATE:

Phnom Penh: On December 12, 2020, at 10:30 pm, a body was found in a suitcase at Cintri Garbage Dump in Tali Village, Sangkat Dangkor, Khan Dangkor, Phnom Penh.

The deceased was named as MENG WEIEN, male, 36 years old (Chinese).

At 10:19 pm, a gray truck with license plate Phnom Penh 3E-4690 was transporting garbage to Cintri Landfill Area C in Tali Village, Dangkor Sangkat, Dangkor District. When the application for filling in the garbage was completed, at 10:30 AM, the garbage truck from Koh Pich went out to dump at Area C, including a big black suitcase. Som Vann, a 30-year-old scavenger went to pull out the suitcase and a broke the lock to look for luggage and found the body inside and shouted at others and told the chief to report it to the local authorities.

According to the autopsy of the medical team of the Technical and Scientific Office of the Phnom Penh Municipal Police:

– The body was put in the suitcase.

– A blanket was wrapped in a suitcase.

– 15 kg of iron was in a suitcase.

– 1 necklace (silver color) worn around the body.

– The corpse suffered serious head injuries

According to the medical team, Dr. Nong Sovannaroth, this is now a murder case, and the body is now kept at Stung Meanchey pagoda to wait for relatives.