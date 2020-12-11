Phnom Penh: On December 10, 2020, a Cambodian worker who had just returned from Malaysia and was required by the Ministry of Health to quarantine at the Long Liv Hotel on Sothearos, Sangkat Tonle Bassac, Khan Chamkar Morn, jumped from a hotel building with the intention of committing suicide. He landed on, and fell through the roof of Sothearos school, causing himself serious injuries.

The young worker, 23-year-old Suon Veasna, who was staying in room 511, began his isolation on December 2. After the incident, he was sent to a Khmer-Soviet hospital for treatment. AREY