Phnom Penh: On the morning of December 11, 2020, the Ministry of Health issued a press release confirming another new case of COVID-19 related to Zando in Boeung Keng Kang.

The 19 new Kovid patients were identified as Tim Srey Pich, a 26-year-old Cambodian woman living in Daun Penh district, Phnom Penh, a friend of 35-year-old Ith Komal, who tested positive on December 8, 2020.

The patient is currently being treated at the Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital.

On December 10, 2020, a total of 3,158 samples were analyzed by the Institut Pasteur du Cambodge, with just 1 positive result. 245 remaining samples are to be analyzed on December 11.

A total of 40 cases have now been identified in connection with the ‘November 28 Community event’ from November 28 to December 10 (19 females and 21 males).

A third sample test will take place on December 12, 2020 at the following locations:

* Ministry of Interior compound (for staff – civil servants) from 8 am

* National Olympic Stadium (for people involved in community events November 28) from 7 am

* Separately for those affected by community events November 28 at In the provinces, please go for the third test at the provincial health department.

There have been 357 cases, 307 have been treated and 50 people remain hospitalized.